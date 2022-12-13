Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $33,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $36,542,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after buying an additional 430,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.