M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,134 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $38,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $227.55 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

