M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $36,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 847,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UniFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNF. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

UniFirst Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $191.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.94. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.71%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

