M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 233,085 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,085 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Yum China worth $45,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after acquiring an additional 386,836 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

