M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $45.39 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Manhattan Associates worth $45,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

