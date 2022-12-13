M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 93,848 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 965,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $53,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

