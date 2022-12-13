Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $356,000 in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Churchill Capital Corp V as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of CCV stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

