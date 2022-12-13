Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,898 Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 131,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

OPA stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

