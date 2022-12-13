Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,411,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 1,047.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the period.

Shares of BSKYU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

