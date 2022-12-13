Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYNOU. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,293,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,006,000.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYNOU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

