37,400 Shares in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Consilium Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 878,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 133.7% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 715,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 409,100 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Consilium Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

