Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 8,980 Shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

SCOBU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

ScION Tech Growth II Profile

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

