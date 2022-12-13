Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Stock Position Increased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Plate Acquisition were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPLTU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Home Plate Acquisition Price Performance

Home Plate Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Home Plate Acquisition Profile

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

