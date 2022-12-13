Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU) Stock Position Cut by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newcourt Acquisition were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newcourt Acquisition by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NCACU opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

