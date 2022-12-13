Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.68.

Shares of NVDA opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average of $155.20. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

