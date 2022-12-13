Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,656 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $1,844,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 110,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile

