Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 8.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Price Performance

DNAD opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.