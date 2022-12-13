Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $212.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.