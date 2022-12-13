Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LFTRU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

About Lefteris Acquisition

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

