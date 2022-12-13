Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Progress Acquisition by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Progress Acquisition by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Progress Acquisition by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Progress Acquisition Price Performance

PGRWU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Progress Acquisition Company Profile

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.