Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCIC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $9,035,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,760,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $4,229,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 607,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 285,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 189,203 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.06.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

