Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 35,100 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

