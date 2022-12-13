Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Shares of RY opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

