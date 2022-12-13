Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 145,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the last quarter.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

