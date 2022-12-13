Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,045 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAMU. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Slam by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Slam by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLAMU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

