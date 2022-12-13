40,645 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 367.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $31,000.

OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

