Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,431,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,901,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 779,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,234,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,940,000.

NASDAQ PRLH opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

