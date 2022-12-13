Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kernel Group by 300,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS KRNLU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

