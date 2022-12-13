Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $5,440,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $3,610,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,648,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,982,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDNR opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Profile

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

