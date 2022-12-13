Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Accretion Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Accretion Acquisition Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

