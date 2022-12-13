Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

TZPSU stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.24.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

