Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

