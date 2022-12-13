Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

NYSE:SBS opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.