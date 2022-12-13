Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.67.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $265.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.94.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.