Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Trip.com Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trip.com Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.