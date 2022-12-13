Garde Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after buying an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,705,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,292 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

