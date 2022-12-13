5,386 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 239,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,634,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 99.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.39.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.