36,493 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 118,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,646,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%.

