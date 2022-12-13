WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 30,000.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 438.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

