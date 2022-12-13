Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $480,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $162.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

