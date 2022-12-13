Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $793,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.