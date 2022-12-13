iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

