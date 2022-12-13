Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

