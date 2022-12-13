Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
STIP opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
