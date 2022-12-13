Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Altria Group stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.