ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 287.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 100.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 1.4 %

IT opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.37. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.