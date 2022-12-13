DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

