CNB Bank Makes New $175,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

General Electric stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

