S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

S&P Global stock opened at $347.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.