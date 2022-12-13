iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,363,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,639 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $727,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

